FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.