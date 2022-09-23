Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

W7L stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.02. The stock has a market cap of £97.09 million and a PE ratio of 3,162.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 101.11 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.60).

In related news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 9,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,989.26 ($14,486.78).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

