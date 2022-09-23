Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Down 1.8 %

DIOD opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.