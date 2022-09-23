JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.36 ($1.89).
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 108.86 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.13. The stock has a market cap of £30.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,823.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.