JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.36 ($1.89).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 108.86 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.13. The stock has a market cap of £30.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,823.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.