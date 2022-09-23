Berenberg Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

adidas Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADS opened at €133.46 ($136.18) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.93.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

