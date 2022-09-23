Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €38.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($38.78) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DPW opened at €31.41 ($32.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.79. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

