Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €61.56 ($62.82) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.41 and a 200 day moving average of €62.13. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.