Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Zalando Stock Down 6.4 %

ZAL opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.94 and a 200 day moving average of €33.43. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

