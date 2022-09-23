Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HEN3 opened at €61.56 ($62.82) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.41 and a 200-day moving average of €62.13.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.