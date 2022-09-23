easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $657.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $657.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

