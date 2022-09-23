Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

