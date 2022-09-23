Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,904,159 shares in the company, valued at $134,324,915.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,087,019 shares of company stock valued at $227,581,646 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.