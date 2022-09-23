SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 324.29 Average PT from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSPG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON SSPG opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.46.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.