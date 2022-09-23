Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,430.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,430.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.