ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

ECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 48.50. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 639,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Insiders have acquired 220,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,335 over the last quarter.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

