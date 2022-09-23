ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.
ECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 48.50. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Insiders have acquired 220,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,335 over the last quarter.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.