Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $32.75

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,146 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.