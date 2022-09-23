Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 192,697 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 119,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 935,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 459,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 529.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.