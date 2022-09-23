Brokerages Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT at $243.33

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
