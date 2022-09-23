Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $30.83

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.