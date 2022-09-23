Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $30.83

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $29.12.
Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.