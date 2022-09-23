WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$184.20 Average PT from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$184.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of WSP opened at C$153.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$156.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$152.32. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a PE ratio of 40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

