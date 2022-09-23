FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Repligen Stock Down 8.0 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

RGEN opened at $189.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.62. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Repligen by 59.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.