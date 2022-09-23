SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of AVIR opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.72 million, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of -0.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $14,812,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after buying an additional 947,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 843,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2,646.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 598,200 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

