Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

