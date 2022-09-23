Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst B. Das now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $418.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.46. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $414.83 and a 1-year high of $804.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 582,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,690,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

