Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Issued By Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MamaMancini’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

MamaMancini’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

MMMB opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 100.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 39.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MamaMancini’s

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.