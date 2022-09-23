Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Rating Increased to Buy at Edward Jones

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $405,375.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433,156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $460,060.68.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hathaway

In related news, Director Ronald L. Olson acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $245,784.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Olson bought 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $245,784.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,110.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,167,198 shares of company stock worth $1,354,682,309 in the last 90 days.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

