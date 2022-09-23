Credit Suisse Group Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,250

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,921.11.
ASOS Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMY)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.