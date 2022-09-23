Credit Suisse Group Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,250

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,921.11.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.