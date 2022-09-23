Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 530

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

