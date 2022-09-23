The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.