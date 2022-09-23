Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLHTF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

DLHTF opened at 2.07 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a one year low of 2.07 and a one year high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

