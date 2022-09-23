The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,525.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.58.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.