Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 264

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Countryside Partnerships Price Performance
Shares of Countryside Partnerships stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
Countryside Partnerships Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Countryside Partnerships (CSPLF)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.