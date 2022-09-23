Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 264

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Countryside Partnerships stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

