Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 104,967 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 55,893 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

