Tricida Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the typical volume of 1,820 call options.

Tricida Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Tricida has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $492.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tricida

Institutional Trading of Tricida

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,975,713.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 328,640 shares of company stock worth $3,079,896 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading

