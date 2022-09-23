Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 454% compared to the average daily volume of 709 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 185,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $5,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.5 %

SMCI stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

