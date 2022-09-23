Camping World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 4,537 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camping World Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.72.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.