Camping World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 4,537 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Camping World by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.