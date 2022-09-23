SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $762.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.67.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.