Sesen Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,816 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 268% compared to the typical volume of 766 call options.
Shares of SESN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
