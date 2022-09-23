Sesen Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,816 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 268% compared to the typical volume of 766 call options.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

