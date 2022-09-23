Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,139 shares of company stock valued at $68,445 in the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Stock Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.35. JOANN has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

