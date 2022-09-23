JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 170

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWODF. HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

