Credit Suisse Group Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €33.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Barclays cut their target price on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Zalando has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

