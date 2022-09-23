Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,444% compared to the typical volume of 480 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.