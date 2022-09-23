UBS Group Upgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Buy

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

