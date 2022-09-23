Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 35,995 call options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 26,421 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

