The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €20.61 ($21.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.92 and its 200-day moving average is €27.77. United Internet has a one year low of €21.20 ($21.63) and a one year high of €36.15 ($36.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

