Raymond James Lowers Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

