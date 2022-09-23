Intercept Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 289% compared to the average daily volume of 1,933 call options.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

