Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.28 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.