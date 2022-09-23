Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €2.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €2.20 ($2.24) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €3.27 ($3.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. Uniper has a 52 week low of €3.29 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($43.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.36 and its 200-day moving average is €16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

