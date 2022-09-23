Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN opened at €86.15 ($87.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($101.63).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.